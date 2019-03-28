Will Samsung Galaxy Fold break if you fold it too hard? Watch stress test

South Korean electronics giant in February showcased its new category of with the announcement of the Though the smartphone-cum-tablet looks futuristic, it has a lot of mechanically moving parts, making one wonder if it can match the longevity factor of the current-generation bar-shaped smartphones.

Since the time the phone was announced, only a few people had been able to get hands-on experience of the product. Therefore, it was difficult to know if the phone was durable. However, the new video uploaded by the company shows behind-the-scenes action where the is put through stress test.

The test simulates screen fold and unfold mechanisms multiple times, or at least 200,000 times – according to the company’s claim. If the numbers are true, the should be able to withstand 100 folds and unfolds in a day for around five years. Watch the stress test here.

This Galaxy Fold has a book-like inward foldable design with a secondary small screen on the outside, too.

The device supports an app-continuity feature, making one switch from a small screen to a big one without closing or opening the app again. The screen also supports three multi-active windows, making it convenient to multi-task.

The Galaxy Fold is expected to hit the stores in select markets sometime next month. People in India might have to wait as the company has not yet revealed its plans to bring it to the country. On the contrary, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has already declared its plan to launch its foldable screen device, the Huawei Mate X, in India by the end of this year.