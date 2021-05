Can tech solve the mass vaccination drive that India needs to adopt?

Krishna Khandelwal, chief business officer, Locus, is sure that his company’s approach to solving India Inc's logistics hurdles can come in handy as the country goes for mass vaccination, especially now when people over 18 years are being allowed to get the jab. “We do want to work with the government.

We did explore last year but we could not navigate the massive maze of government structure. A few months back we wrote a whitepaper on how companies, governments, and institutions need to optimise the logistics and supply chain from storage to distribution of vaccines ...