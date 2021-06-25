Carl Pei's Nothing partners with Flipkart for Ear 1's launch in India

-
ALSO READ
Carl Pei's 'Nothing' debut product 'Ear 1' wireless earbuds coming in June
Skullcandy Jib True review: Inexpensive wireless earbuds good for daily use
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus smartwatch launched; check price, more
OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus U1S LED TVs launched: Know price, specs, sale info
Skullcandy launches Jib True earbuds with 22-hour battery life at Rs 2,999
-
OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei's new venture Nothing has partnered with Flipkart for the launch of its true wireless earbuds ‘Ear (1)’ in India.
The London-based consumer tech company hasn’t yet revealed the launch date or the specifications of the product, but only said that it would sell through Flipkart and customers would be offered no-cost EMI options and free delivery.
Nothing was set to launch its first product in June 2021, however, Pei later announced that the Nothing Ear 1 launch was delayed as a few things were yet to be finalised.
“For the upcoming launch of Ear 1, we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India.
Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us.” said Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager, Nothing India.
Nothing has also confirmed that the Ear 1 India launch would happen alongside the global launch.Pei had announced the launch of his new venture in January after his exit from OnePlus in October, 2020. The company had given a brief glimpse of its upcoming true-wireless earbuds in March this year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU