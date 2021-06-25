Carl Pei's Nothing partners with Flipkart for Ear 1's launch in India

Co-founder Carl Pei's new venture has partnered with Flipkart for the launch of its true wireless ‘Ear (1)’ in India.

The London-based consumer tech company hasn’t yet revealed the launch date or the specifications of the product, but only said that it would sell through Flipkart and customers would be offered no-cost EMI options and free delivery.

was set to launch its first product in June 2021, however, Pei later announced that the Ear 1 launch was delayed as a few things were yet to be finalised.

“For the upcoming launch of Ear 1, we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India.

Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us.” said Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager, Nothing India.

Nothing has also confirmed that the Ear 1 India launch would happen alongside the global launch.

Pei had announced the launch of his new venture in January after his exit from in October, 2020. The company had given a brief glimpse of its upcoming true-wireless in March this year.