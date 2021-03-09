Carl Pei's 'Nothing' reveals design concept of what looks like TWS earbuds

on Tuesday revealed design concept of what looks like a true wireless stereo earbud. The development follows the Bloomberg report, which stated that the London-based technology start-up, founded by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, would debut with a pair of wireless earbuds this summer, with other products following later in the year.

“A few weeks ago, we introduced ‘Nothing’ to the world with the mission to remove barriers between the technology and the people to create a seamless digital future. Here we are, now envisioning a future where technology is so advanced and seamlessly integrated into our lives. This is to bring to your attention that has been translating its vision into the first wave of products over the course of the last a few months.

And It all starts with design, the soul of a product,” said in a statement.

In India, Nothing has appointed former Samsung executive Manu Sharma, as Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India. He will drive the growth, business development and operations for Nothing in the country.

Nothing has so far raised over $22 million in seed round funding. In December, the company raised $7 million in seed financing December that included tech leaders and investors such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley. Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED, also invested in Nothing, although the amount has not been disclosed.