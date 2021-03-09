Carl Pei's 'Nothing' reveals design concept of what looks like TWS earbuds

-
ALSO READ
Carl Pei's Nothing announces 'teenage engineering' as founding partner
Kunal Shah backs OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's consumer electronics company
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's start-up raises $15 mn from Alphabet's GV
Samsung Buds Live review: Great sound with TWS earphones, distinct design
Alphabet's VC arm backs OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's 'Nothing' company
-
Nothing on Tuesday revealed design concept of what looks like a true wireless stereo earbud. The development follows the Bloomberg report, which stated that the London-based technology start-up, founded by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, would debut with a pair of wireless earbuds this summer, with other products following later in the year.
“A few weeks ago, we introduced ‘Nothing’ to the world with the mission to remove barriers between the technology and the people to create a seamless digital future. Here we are, now envisioning a future where technology is so advanced and seamlessly integrated into our lives. This is to bring to your attention that Nothing has been translating its vision into the first wave of products over the course of the last a few months.
And It all starts with design, the soul of a product,” Nothing said in a statement.
In India, Nothing has appointed former Samsung executive Manu Sharma, as Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India. He will drive the growth, business development and operations for Nothing in the country.ALSO READ: Carl Pei's new venture Nothing to raise $1.5 mn via community funding
Nothing has so far raised over $22 million in seed round funding. In December, the company raised $7 million in seed financing December that included tech leaders and investors such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley. Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED, also invested in Nothing, although the amount has not been disclosed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU