Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 smartwatch review: Rugged watch for tough conditions

Casio has become a rage among youngsters and adventure seekers alike as it offers some ideal accessories for outdoorsy people. While G-shock needs no introduction, we came across Casio's Pro Trek WSD-F20 smartwatch, which takes the smart wearable game a notch higher, and used it for a few days. Here’s what we observed:



Design and display



A rugged look has become synonymous with Casio (Considering G-shock watches); the Pro Trek is no exception. This is heavy on the wrist, as the dial has layers of protection to make the watch withstand extreme conditions. The casing gives it a metallic look, and the bezels are thick.The straps are thick but complement the overall look. We, however, felt that the buckle could have been of a better quality.

Its 1.32-inch touchscreen display is among the best we have seen so far. The brightness can be adjusted to save battery. If you use it on a bright day, you might have to increase the brightness to the maximum. The touch response is quick; you can easily navigate through the menu even during an activity.

The Pro Trek has a dual-layer touchscreen display, which means, you can use it as a basic watch if its battery drains out.

There are three buttons on the right and they can easily be located due to their size. You can go to the tools using the top button, the middle one is for power, and the third button takes you to the apps.

Performance



The Pro Trek has almost everything when it comes to sensors. It shows air pressure and altitude, and there are sensors for accelerometer, gyrometer, besides a magnetic compass.



We couldn't resist testing the durability, so we did a few drop tests and found that the was not at all delicate. We could even carry on wearing it in Delhi's sudden January rain. If that wasn't enough, we couldn't help giving in to the temptation of putting the watch under water for a moment. Guess what! It came out just fine.

The Pro Trek was able to measure the metrics well. We used the watch for workout sessions and running; the readings were convincing enough. The only issue we noticed was the discomfort due to the watch being bulky. Pairing the watch with the Wear OS app on an Android phone makes it easy to get insight into the fitness recordings.The only major negative in this watch is overshadowed by its positives. The GPS can be used online as well as offline; you can also enjoy your music using Spotify.You can also select from watch faces.batteries typically do not last very long; if they go on for over two days, consider yourself lucky. The Pro Trek also lasts just 2-3 days on a single charge. We had kept the brightness high and used the watch for several daily notifications, from WhatsApp to Twitter. If you're using it for any such activity, be sure that it will eat up a lot of battery.

At Rs 31,995, the Casio Pro Trek is value for money. It is best suited for outdoorsy people. There are ample features this smartwatch offers which can only be optimally used by those who take delight in adventure activities. From key metrics to complementing modern-day needs, the Casio Pro Trek is worth the money.