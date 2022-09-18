CERT-In issues new advisory for smartphone users as cybercrime cases rise
According to a report, the volume of ransomware threats detected spiked to more than 1.2 million per month between the January-June period this year
Topics
Cybercrime | data protection | indian government
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at September 18, 2022 14:18 IST
The incidents of cybercrime
has been on the rise recently. According to a report, the volume of ransomware threats detected spiked to more than 1.2 million per month between the January-June period this year. The central government to create awareness and vigilance against cybercrime
has issued an advisory on ‘Best Practices’ for smartphone users to stay safe online.
The IT ministry's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a list of dos and don'ts for citizens.
-
Limit your downloads. By limiting downloads, smartphone users can reduce the risk of downloading potentially harmful apps. The CERT-In also advised users to download apps from official stores only, such as Google Play Store and App Store.
-
While downloading apps, always review app details, check downloads, user reviews, comments, and additional information section
-
Verify app permissions, grant only those permissions to apps that have relevant context. Do not check the 'Untrusted Sources' box to install apps from other sites.
-
Install app updates and patches from Android device vendors only
-
Do not follow untrusted links. Be cautious while clicking on links given in any unsolicited emails and SMSs. Always do extensive research before following a link from a text
-
Be cautious of suspicious phone numbers and text messages from such numbers. Genuine texts from banks usually have a sender id that has the bank's short name.
-
Only open the URLs which indicate the website domain clearly. In case of confusion, users can search the organisation's website directly using a search engine.
-
Install antivirus and antispyware software on your device software.
-
Prefer using safe browsings tools, filtering tools that filter contents, and antivirus
-
Be cautious while following shortened URLs, those with bit.ly and TinyURL. Users can hover their cursor over the shortened URLs to sell the full website domain
-
Before giving out any sensitive information, such as personal details and account login details mind the valid encryption certificates by checking for the green lock in the browser's address bar
-
In case of any unusual activity in their account, customers should immediately report to their respective bank
First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 14:18 IST
