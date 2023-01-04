CES 2023: Dell G15, G16 and Alienware m18, m16, x16, x14 laptops unveiled

and Alienware on January 3 unveiled six new gaming at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. In the range, there are two new models – G16 and Dell G15. The Alienware range gets Alienware m18, Alienware m16, Alienware x16, and Alienware x14. According to the company, these come with updated form factors and materials, performance upgrades, design and comfort enhancements, and a revamped Alienware Command Center. Below are the details

Alienware m18 and m16

The Alienware M-series are offered in two configurations – 13th Gen Intel processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics and AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon graphics. The m18 and m16 laptops sport 18-inch (165Hz refresh rate) and 16-inch (480Hz refresh rate) screens, respectively. The screen on both the models support dynamic display switching, G-SYNC and FreeSync technology. The laptops support user-replaceable dual-channel DDR5 memory and up to four M.2 SSD for storage expansion (up to 9TB).

Alienware x16 and x14

The Alienware x16 and x14 laptops sport 16-inch and 14-inch screens of 16:10 aspect ratio. These laptops come with an improved six-speaker design – top-firing tweeters and dual woofer configuration. Both the laptops feature sleek design with full-metal chassis, and support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors with NVIDIA GeForce laptop GPUs. These laptops boast a two-fan design for improved thermal performance. Dell said the refreshed Alienware x14 R2 laptop is the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop.

Dell G16 and G15

The G16 and G15 gaming laptops sport 16-inch and 15-inch screen, respectively. Both the laptops feature G-mode key, exclusive gaming function macro keys, and toggle audio keys to enhance the experience. The G15 has one-zone and four-zone RGB keyboard options with numpad. The G16 has one-zone RGB and Cherry MX keyboard options. Powered by the latest Intel, AMD and NVIDIA technology, these Dell G-series laptops boast Vapor chamber cooling and Element 31 thermal interface. Both devices are equipped with an enhanced Alienware Command Center for the ultimate in-player customisation.