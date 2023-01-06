CES 2023: LG Signature OLED M3 TV with 'Zero Connect Technology' unveiled

Electronics on January 6 introduced a 97-inch Signature OLED M3 TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. It is touted by the South Korean electronics maker as one of its kind smart television capable of receiving real-time video and audio transmission wirelessly. The Signature OLED M3 TV is offered with a separate ‘Zero Connect box’, which is a wireless solution with all input ports supported by the television available on it. It is capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K resolution at 120Hz refresh rate.

“Unlike conventional TVs, where all input ports for connecting external devices are located on the rear or sides, the M3 comes with a separate Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals wirelessly to the TV,” said Electronics in a statement.

The box has multiple ports for wired connectivity with HDMI devices, such as cable/satellite set-top boxes and gaming consoles. It can also connect wirelessly with compatible soundbars for audio output. As the box can be placed away from the TV, it helps in creating clean and distraction-free viewing experience

To ensure the seamless transfer of data from the box to the TV, the company developed an algorithm that instantly identifies the optimal transmission path. It also helps in minimising transmission errors or disruptions by recognizing changes in the immediate environment, such as people or pets moving around the room, and switching paths accordingly.

For maximum signal strength, the box comes with an antenna, which can be easily rotated or tilted to align with the TV’s location. The Zero Connect box is supported by voice recognition, allowing users to turn on and manage the M3 and connected devices using voice commands.