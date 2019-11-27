Chaayos, Chai Point using facial recognition to make cuppa of your choice

How many times have you taken a sip of your favourite cuppa and been disappointed because it’s not the way you like it? There is, of course, no universal standard for a “perfect” cup of tea. Most of us have our own particular likes and dislikes regarding colour, strength, sweetness, flavour, aroma and so on.

To cater to those individual tastes, and to make sure that you get your “meri wali chai”, Delhi-based tea cafe chain Chaayos is offering 80,000 permutations and combinations of tea to customers. And the company is doing this with the help of its stack ...