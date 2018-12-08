Chinese applications crack code to tackle language barrier in India

Last month, Sharechat, a top vernacular content sharing platform, sued new entrant Helo for using its copying design and indulging in unfair competition.

Helo, an app by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, is a lot like Both have a timeline and content sharing features that, brashly put, resemble Instagram.

When it comes to targeting the non-English speaking users in India, have been far more successful compared to others.



In the last 18 months, at least half a dozen apps have entered the Indian market, including players such as Helo, Like, Clip, Tik Tok, Kwai and Vigo Video with focus on either of the three categories — social media and content sharing, news, or user generated video.



Except for Clip, all others are run by creators in or neighbouring countries in South East Asia.

These apps have been hugely successful in cracking the Indian vernacular market.

The fight now is about region-focused products for non-English speaking first-time internet users, where even deep-pocket global companies such as Facebook, Twitter or are finding it difficult to maintain user traction.

It’s not that Indian apps are much behind. In fact, and news platform DailyHunt have largely created the regional audience niche in India, toggling between 25 and 30 million monthly active users.