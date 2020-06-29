Chinese TikTok's home-grown alternative Chingari sees 2.5 million downloads

Home grown vshort-video app 'Chingari' said it has crossed more than 2.5 million downloads. The app reached the milestone from 550,000 downloads in just ten days, said the company in a statement. Prior to this, the app had garnered about 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours.

Biswatma Nayak, co-founder of the Chingari app, said, "In the last few days, we have witnessed a 400 per cent growth in the subscribers of the app."

The app allows users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content and browse through feed.





Nayak said the app is more rewarding than Chinese app as creators on Chingari don't just get fame but money as well for the content they upload.

"Chingari pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that one uploads on the Chingari app, you get points (per view) which can be redeemed for money," the statement added.

The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.



Chingari is available for free download on app stores such as Google Play Store and iOS App Store, it was stated.