Classroom to cloud: How TCS is making exams possible amid Covid-19

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, scheduled to start in early September, will be a completely different experience for the candidates this year.

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages, the exam centres will not only ensure social distancing among examinees — there will also be a strong focus on avoiding malpractices and conducting the test with minimal human intervention to rule out potential contamination. To make this possible, TCS iON, the country’s largest digital assessment company which conducts entrance exams such as the JEE, the Common Aptitude Test (for MBA ...