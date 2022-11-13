JUST IN
Business Standard

Closing the green gap: 17% of businesses have calculated carbon output

Indian businesses today recognise the potential of sustainability to unlock business value, a recent study says

Topics
Sustainability | sustainable firms | Climate Change talks

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

funds, investments, stocks, valuations, returns, investors, MFs, mutual funds, savings

A recent study by Oxford Economics and SAP reveals that Indian businesses today recognise the potential of sustainability to unlock business value, with 62 per cent of firms noting it is not difficult to be sustainable and yet profitable. The significance of sustainability is well understood, but much work remains to be done to ensure sustainability ambition translates into action. Just 17 per cent of respondents have calculated their organisational carbon input. Of those that have acted upon a sustainability strategy, only 7 per cent are receiving significant value from it.

“It’s a positive sign that Indian organisations believe it is viable to improve profits and protect the environment at the same time,” says Kulmeet Bawa, president and managing director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

graph

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 18:30 IST

