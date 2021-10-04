JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » Specials

A Quad alliance for emerging technology
Business Standard

Clothing & accessories to home appliances, a digital festive season's here

An on-device survey of 2,500 Indian mobile users over Inmobi Pulse

Topics
Online shopping | mobile users | festive season

Shivani Shinde 

Online shopping
Representative image

Indians are readying to embrace the festive season ahead, with 72 per cent intending to shop across the various auspicious occasions.

An on-device survey of 2,500 Indian mobile users over Inmobi Pulse, conducted by Inmobi between August 12 and August 26, 2021, revealed that they plan to purchase a wide range of products.

chart


chart


chart

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 04 2021. 01:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU