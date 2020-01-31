Cloudwalker 4K UHD Smart screen review: Feature-rich, yet incomplete

The smart TV market in India is booming, and the latest player to throw its hat into the ring is Mumbai-based start-up Cloudwalker with 4K UHD Smart screen.

What sets it apart from the regular is that it also offers a dedicated PC mode to use it as a computer.

So, for all practical purposes, it is a smart TV and a computer rolled into one.

The smart screen is geared towards customers who want to enjoy the smart TV experience without spending a fortune.

The first thing you'd notice in the smart screen is the content library with pre-installed apps, such as Netflix, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, ErosNow, and Voot, among several others.

Specifications:

CloudWalker’s Smart Screen is powered by a dual-core ARM Cortex A73 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space. It runs on Android 7.0 and also features a quad-core Mali-450 graphics processor. The Android version is a bit outdated but it doesn't pinch much if the usage is basic.





Audio

This is where the smart screen disappoints the most. The 20W sound output marrs the overall viewing experience. The distortion when the bass part kicks in during a movie scene or music overshadows the other sound. The only way to go with the device would perhaps be purchashing a good soundbar additionally, but that would become a costly affair.

PC Mode





The Personal Computer mode it offers adds more convenience for those who wants all things in one place. The smart screen comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse.

It features MS Office Suite, so you can can use PowerPoint, Word, Excel, etc.

Not just that, you can also use the web browser for surfing.

However, it still stops short of performing well on the PC mode. There will be some lags, and sometimes, the navigation would require effort, so it has its own limitations as a computer.

Connectivity





The Smart Screen packs three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) lets you connect external audio devices to the TV.

What's good for everyday connectivity is the AirPlay or CShare mobile apps through which you can share photos, videos, etc on your phone.

Design

Cloudwalker's smart screen isn’t the slimmest. The panel at the back of the screen takes some space. We had the 43-inch model for review, which isn't too big or small for a standard living room. The build quality is average, but the overall design looks decent.

Display and UI





With a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, Cloudwalker's smartscreen offers decent picture quality. It's not the best in business, but does the job for the price. The smartscreen faces a stiff challenge from Mi's TV 4X, which simply outshines its nearest rivals on several parameters, including sound quality.

We watched several movies and shows on Netflix, including The Irishman, Money Heist, Peaky Blinders, and Jamtara, and had, let's just say, a pretty good experience. But what we missed the most was a good soundbar to enhance the thrill.

Verdict

Unlike smartphones, the budget smart TV segment isn't cluttered. Cloudwalker has done a decent job with its 4K UHD smart screen, but stops short of making it too desirable.

The smart screen may not appeal much to those who are too finicky about picture and sound quality. Still, for those who want a basic set-up, this may fit well. What works in its favour is the price tag.

The Cloudwalker Smart Screen is available in three models – 43-inch (Rs 22,990), 55-inch (Rs 29,990), and 65-inch (Rs 49,990).

Although very competitive on pricing, Cloudwalker will have to come up something more to be in the game with Mi and TCL aiming for the top spot.