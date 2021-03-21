Covid-19 accelerates firms' digital transformation strategy: Report

A year since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, organisations have undergone major transformations as they seek to strengthen resilience, increase agility and deliver greater efficiencies.

According to the 2021 Global Managed Services Report by NTT, a leading global technology services company, 89.7 per cent of business and information technology (IT) leaders in the Asia Pacific say Covid-19 has caused significant changes to their operating processes, while 91.8 per cent say it has accelerated their digital transformation strategy.

About 40 per cent of APAC organisations agree that the more they partner with a service provider to consult upon, strategise, manage and innovate all aspects of their transformation journey, the more likely they are to be bold and brave, pivoting their focus to take advantage of new market opportunities.