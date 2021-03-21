Covid-19 accelerates firms' digital transformation strategy: Report

-
ALSO READ
Digital transformation: E-lenders rely on tech, not recovery agents
How DBS Bank India is spurring digital transformation for businesses
USTR backs action against India's equalisation levy, finds it burdensome
Firms with digital tech going to be more resilient against Covid: Nadella
Marico raises focus on digital brands, eyes more acquisitions after Beardo
-
A year since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, organisations have undergone major transformations as they seek to strengthen resilience, increase agility and deliver greater efficiencies.
According to the 2021 Global Managed Services Report by NTT, a leading global technology services company, 89.7 per cent of business and information technology (IT) leaders in the Asia Pacific say Covid-19 has caused significant changes to their operating processes, while 91.8 per cent say it has accelerated their digital transformation strategy.
About 40 per cent of APAC organisations agree that the more they partner with a service provider to consult upon, strategise, manage and innovate all aspects of their transformation journey, the more likely they are to be bold and brave, pivoting their focus to take advantage of new market opportunities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU