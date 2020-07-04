Dark mode to animated stickers: Cool new WhatsApp features you can soon try

After months of speculations, Facebook-owned messaging app is set to roll out new a set of new features, including a dark mode for web and desktop users. It will also release Animated Stickers, QR codes, and a 'disappearing status' feature for both Android and iOS platforms in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

Another highly anticipated feature is the multi-device support that the messaging app seems to be working on. While the company is tight-lipped on the development, it released a video on Twitter about rolling out the new features for users.

Here are some of the features expected to be rolled out in coming weeks

Dark Mode: had recently introduced dark mode on the web version of the application after successfully releasing it on the app. The company is now extending the feature to the web as well. The dark mode was initially released on the Android and iOS apps amid great acceptability, giving rise to the view that it might be extended on the web platform as well.



New feature alert! We are rolling out Dark Mode on desktop, improvements to group video calls, Status in KaiOS - and coming in a few weeks, Animated Stickers and QR codes. pic.twitter.com/wflA9WO0wJ — Inc. (@WhatsApp) July 1, 2020

Users will get animated sticker packs to choose from and they could view, save, star, send, and forward these animated stickers once downloaded. Stickers tend to make conversations much more fun and engaging. The feature is already available on the messenger application.

QR Code: Several applications are switching to QR code for connecting their users, WhatsApp is no different. The company is in the midst of rolling out a feature to scan and save someone's number instead of adding them to their phonebook first. The company is pitching it as a time-saving feature.

Improved video calls: After increasing the video call limit from four to eight participants, WhatsApp is now going to add a focus feature for individual screens. The user can now press and expand a contact's screen presence by pressing on the window.

Disappearing status for KaiOS: The feature, which is already available on Android and iOS platforms, will now be extended to KaiOS as well. All KaiOS users will now be able to share updates on status that disappear after 24 hours.

The WhatsApp features will roll out to users over the next few weeks, in the latest versions of WhatsApp.