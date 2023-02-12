JUST IN
Data embassies may only be allowed to store non-personal information
WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users share up to 100 media on iOS beta
Microsoft plans to demo its new ChatGPT-like AI in MS Office: Report
ChatGPT scores approximately 60% marks in US Medical Licensing Exam: Study
After Twitter Blue rollout, all legacy Blue badges to be removed soon: Musk
How to use Digilocker to store official Identity Cards and documents
OPPO schedules Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone global unveiling for Feb 15
Tech giant Google launches 'Immersive Stream for XR' tool for Cloud users
Noise Buds VS404 wireless earphones launched at Rs 1,299: Details here
POCO X5 Pro 5G review: Value-for-money smartphone with X-factor for novelty
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users share up to 100 media on iOS beta
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Data embassies may only be allowed to store non-personal information

A senior govt official says MeitY plans to draft a separate Policy for Data Embassies, instead of including it in Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022

Topics
data protection laws | IT ministry | Technology

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

data protection bill
Photo: Bloomberg

The government will allow only non-personal data sets to be stored in data embassies-–the physical data centres of trusted nations, which enjoy diplomatic immunity from local laws–-as part of an upcoming policy, sources said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on data protection laws

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 15:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU