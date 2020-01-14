Data-rich Indian govt provides fertile ground for Amazon's tech experiments

Technology giant Amazon is leaving no stone unturned to tap a plethora of opportunities thrown up by the increased adaptation by the Indian government and by public sector organisations, of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The government sector has, in fact, become a key focus area for Amazon Internet Services, which provides Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) technology in India, as it moves ahead of a slew on projects such as improving crop yields for farmers, digitisation of public healthcare services, implementing skilling missions and building ...