DCPCR launches WhatsApp chatbot for effective communication with citizens

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights launched its WhatsApp chatbot on Wednesday, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia calling it an important initiative

WhatsApp features | WhatsApp in India | Chatbots

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chatbot, AI

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights launched its WhatsApp chatbot on Wednesday, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia calling it an important initiative.

The chatbot will help citizens and commission to interact in more effective manner, said an official.

Some of its uses include complaint registration, searching information and tracking complaint status. It will be used by the commission for nudge-based awareness communications to children, women, anganwadi workers, etc.

Hailing the move, Sisodia said, "This is an important initiative. Children will be connected to DCPCR with the aid of technology.

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 11:36 IST

