DCPCR launches WhatsApp chatbot for effective communication with citizens

-
ALSO READ
OpenAI announces ChatGPT chatbot: What is it, how it works, and limitations
Whatsapp Desktop feature: Connect your device while staying offline
WhatsApp hacked? Here's how to check if someone else is using your account
WhatsApp is back: Services restored after 2 hours of global outage
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
-
The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights launched its WhatsApp chatbot on Wednesday, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia calling it an important initiative.
The chatbot will help citizens and commission to interact in more effective manner, said an official.
Some of its uses include complaint registration, searching information and tracking complaint status. It will be used by the commission for nudge-based awareness communications to children, women, anganwadi workers, etc.
Hailing the move, Sisodia said, "This is an important initiative. Children will be connected to DCPCR with the aid of technology.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 11:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU