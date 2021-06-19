Decoded: At loggerheads with govt over IT rules, Twitter's options and fate

On Wednesday, the government said that Twitter had failed to comply with the new IT Rules that came into force late last month.

What does it entail for the microblogging platform that has run afoul of a set of guidelines that are mired in controversy? Also, given a stand-off between the government and the company and recent questioning of Twitter officials by the police, does it run the risk of a ban? Here are the answers. How does non-compliance with the IT Rules affect Twitter? The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, in ...