Decoded: How VPN secures our virtual lives & why a ban is unlikely

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which was examining the issue of atrocities against women and children, submitted a 90-page report to the Rajya Sabha on August 10 with several suggestions on how to deal with the problem. One of the suggestions was to permanently block Virtual Private Network (VPN) services in India.

Now how did a technology, which was initially built for safe file transfer in offices, become such a perceived threat? Here is a look at what VPNs do and where the debate around them is headed. What is a VPN? The first VPN, or virtual private network, ...