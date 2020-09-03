JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Intel announces 11th Gen Core mobile processor for thin and light notebooks
Business Standard

Delayed launch, coronavirus pandemic may affect iPhone 12 shipment: Report

The Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to launch LTE iPhone 12 models in October, while 5G models may follow in November

Topics
Apple India | Apple event | Apple Inc

IANS  |  San Francisco 

People trying iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro at Max Aptronix Apple store in Mumbai. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The iPhone 12 series is likely to lag four to six weeks behind original schedules affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Apple is expected to launch four new smartphones under its iPhone 12 series this year, and a news report claims that Apple would ship 63-68 million units of the new iPhones in the second half this year.

This would be a drop of 5 million units compared to the number of iPhone 11 units Apple shipped last year.

The projection comes as the timings for volume production and the official launch of the new iPhone series are likely to lag four to six weeks behind original schedules affected by the coronavirus pandemic, reports DigiTimes.

ALSO READ: Apple might unveil AirTags next month along with iPhone 12, Watch Series 6

In addition, if WeChat, a Chinese multi-purpose app developed by Tencent, is no longer available on the App Store in China or pre-installed on the new iPhone devices, shipments of all iPhone products this year will be nearly 10 per cent lower than the original estimate.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to launch LTE iPhone 12 models in October, while 5G models may follow in November.
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU