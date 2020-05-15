JUST IN
How 3D printing is becoming a mainstream technology for serial production
Digital queues to virtual trial rooms: Retail's answer to Covid-19

From digital queues to virtual trial rooms, retail stores are adopting new technologies to adapt to the post-Covid world, reports Sai Ishwar

Sai Ishwar 

The day the Karnataka government allowed the resumption of the sale of liquor, Matheen Sait, owner of Evoma Hotel in Bengaluru, found unmanageable crowds outside. Reason: His hotel also has a bar attached to it. “It was pretty scary.

People were maintaining social distancing for a time, but when they got close to the door, they got so excited that all safety norms went for a toss,” says Sait. To solve the problem of queue management, Sait has set up a digital queuing system based on Quick Response (QR) codes. “Now there is no frenzy at the door and hence no ...

