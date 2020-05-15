Digital queues to virtual trial rooms: Retail's answer to Covid-19

The day the Karnataka government allowed the resumption of the sale of liquor, Matheen Sait, owner of Evoma Hotel in Bengaluru, found unmanageable crowds outside. Reason: His hotel also has a bar attached to it. “It was pretty scary.

People were maintaining social distancing for a time, but when they got close to the door, they got so excited that all safety norms went for a toss,” says Sait. To solve the problem of queue management, Sait has set up a digital queuing system based on Quick Response (QR) codes. “Now there is no frenzy at the door and hence no ...