Digital transformation to contribute $154 bn to India's GDP by 2021

As the world races towards digitalisation, India’s prowess in Information Technology (IT) has put it in a sweet spot.

According to a recent report from online skilling provider Simplilearn, digital transformation of industries will contribute $154 billion to India’s GDP by 2021 and will create thousands of high paying jobs. What are the most in-demand skills? Data scientist, artificial intelligence engineer, cloud architect, cyber security expert, and digital project manager make the top 5 list, with median salaries starting at Rs 1.5 million and going up to Rs 3 million per ...