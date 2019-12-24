Digital trappings: Brands lobby for influence in a data-rich world

Earlier this year, Google Maps team rolled out its #LookBeforeYouLeave campaign to remind commuters to check Google Maps’ real-time traffic updates on their phones before hitting the road. Sapna Chadha, Google’s head of marketing in India and Southeast Asia, writes about the exercise in her blog, saying how her personal experience of being stranded in a flooded street in Delhi influenced the campaign.

Local insights, contextual understanding, and rigorous experimentation, she writes, helped serve relevant creative to consumers in India. Google ran an integrated media campaign on ...