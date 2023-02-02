JUST IN
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition smartphone to launch on February 10
DIZO launches Watch D2 smartwatch with voice calling feature: Details here

Priced at Rs 1,999, the smartwatch will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 1,799 on February 10

Topics
Realme | smartwatch | fitness wearables

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

DIZO Watch D2
DIZO Watch D2

Chinese consumer technology brand DIZO on Thursday launched in India the Watch D2 smartwatch. Priced at Rs 1,999, the smartwatch will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart on February 10. The company is offering Watch D2 at an introductory price of Rs 1,799 for a limited period. Below are the details:

DIZO Watch D2: Specifications

The DIZO Watch D2 has a rectangular dial with a side-mounted button for navigation. The screen is protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass and the case is made of Aluminum and polycarbonate. According to DIZO, the detachable straps are made of soft and skin-friendly silicone. The smartwatch comes in classic black and deep blue colours. It features over 150 customisable watch faces, which are refreshed on a regular basis, adding topical ones like Pride Month, Diwali, etc.

Powered by a 260mAh battery, the smartwatch sports a 1.91-inch screen of 500 nits of brightness level. It has over 120+ sports modes built-in, including indoor and outdoor walking, gymnastics, dancing, horse riding, disc games, skipping ropes, and more. It has sensors to monitor heart rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, the watch is supported by DIZO Health Suite. It also maintains records and can give weekly, monthly, and annual insights to the users.

According to DIZO, the smartwatch can last up to 3 days with calling or 7 days on average without calling. It offers the option of calling directly from the smartwatch via dial pad and allows users to add frequent contacts on the watch. Besides, it has a noise cancellation feature for calls. Other features include built-in mini-games, tracking running route, social media instant sharing, camera control, music control, sedentary reminders, water intake reminders, breathing exercise, alarm, find phone, find watch, call and message notifications, reject or silent calls, weather forecast, and more.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 13:29 IST

