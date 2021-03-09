Dozee review: This AI-powered device monitors health vitals while you sleep

Dozee is a one-of-its-kind health monitoring device from Indian health technology start-up Turtle Shell. Unlike most other health trackers and monitors, this petite device is not a wearable but a standalone unit that needs to be placed under the mattress to monitor and measure health vitals while you sleep. Priced at Rs 7,499, the Dozee is touted to monitor heartbeat, respiration and breathing rate data with 98.4 per cent accuracy. But is it really as good as claimed by its makers? Let’s find out:

Dozee is basically a sensor sheet paired with a shell-shaped monitoring device that measures your health vitals while you sleep. The device connects with a smartphone through an app named after the device itself, available for Android and iOS platforms. The app syncs collects the data from the device and shows the measurements in readable format.

What is good about the device is that it is not a wearable, thus, does not require to be in close contact with the body for optimal health monitoring. Instead, it can be placed underneath the mattress and it starts monitoring your health vitals as soon as you lay down flat to take rest or to sleep.

The monitoring device is lightweight and has an LED strip that blinks, indicating the device is paired with the smartphone. Though it requires power to function, it is the only wire that comes out of it. The sensor sheet is placed horizontally below a mattress and captures micro-vibrations produced by the body when the heart pumps blood, keeps track of breathing movements like inhalation, exhalation, and detects natural body movements while the user is asleep.

Does the Dozee work with any mattress? Yes, it works fine with foam and spring mattresses (up to 18-inch in size).





To track vitals, Dozee uses a technology called Ballistocardiography (BCG), which measures the mechanical signal produced by heart movements. The vibrations picked up by the device are further processed by artificial intelligence-based algorithms. Dozee can work without the internet but it needs Wi-Fi to sync the data it records with the app.

The app is neat and well designed; it represents all the data in bar and graphical form which is easy to understand. It also lets users share data with other people.

At times, the app does not detect the device instantly, thus, resulting in some delay in data syncing. That said, the Dozee is a tech-rich device, which many would find difficult to use and operate, especially while setting it up for the first time. Once set-up, it works in the background to monitor your health vitals without being intrusive.

As for the data it collects, you can sync it on the smartphone and share it with your doctor or a family member in real-time. Also, there are additional features such as meditation and sleep music which add more value to the device’s overall utility. While all looks good, it would have been better if there was an option to charge the device and use it.

Dozee: How it works

Here's how the sleep score looks like in Dozee app

Dozee rates your sleep based on vitals, restfulness, sleep quality and sleep routine. Based on the readings from the sensor, the device rates your sleep on a scale of 100 and a score over 80 means a good sleep quality.

It shows detailed insights with graphs and charts around overall sleep stages. It also shows heart rate with its min, max, and average bpm. You can also see the duration for which your bpm was out of a healthy range. Similarly, for respiration, you get an analysis with min, max, and average rpm. It also tracks overnight stress (low, moderate, high) by calculating your heart rate.

Besides daily, you also get weekly and monthly sleep reports with an entire summary. The reports help you analyze the improvements in your sleep cycle and areas where you can improve. Also, it's a good way to gauge if there is any data inconsistency so that it can be addressed on time.

The tracking looks pretty accurate and consistent, the data doesn't seem exaggerated or made up. Considering there are several smartwatches and fitness tracking devices we have used earlier, Dozee seems at par with most of them and in some cases better with its ability to capture key health metrics with significant accuracy.

Overall, you get a fair idea about your health and the accuracy seems close to what the company claims.

Verdict

At Rs 7,499, the Dozee is a one-of-its-kind non-intrusive health monitoring device. While some people may still put their bets on smartwatches, this device can be useful for those who take health seriously and need a reliable device with data accuracy to monitor their health vitals. The device is easy to set-up, and its tracking of key metrics is on point. Moreover, some of its features like sharing the data with others in real-time gives it a leverage above many other wearable-based health monitoring devices in the market.









