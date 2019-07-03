Drones promise to bring many benefits, but India still setting terms of use

Over the past two weeks, two companies have made what appear to be significant advances in making drones a part of our everyday life. Food-tech startup Zomato announced it was working on creating a fleet of drones to deliver food and drinks at our doorsteps. Another start-up, Bengaluru-based Skylark Drones, unveiled its plans to deploy drones for aerial survey at an iron ore mine in Jharkhand.

The prospect of drones delivering goodies is indeed exciting. But these remotely-controlled flying devices are not just about novelty or quick service. They are capable of doing a lot more. ...