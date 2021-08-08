Dyson Omniglide vacuum cleaner review: Makes everyday cleaning easy and fun

Cleaning your home is not easy, especially with conventional tools like brooms and dry mops, as they are not efficient in picking the dust and dirt from the surface, and accidentally push the visible and invisible clutter into hard-to-reach corners. There has been some modification to the design of brooms lately, such as swivel cleaning heads, long arms, etc, but none of these innovations makes them any better. Then there are vacuum cleaners, but their wired operations and hefty design limit their utility. A product with the efficiency of a vacuum cleaner and flexibility of conventional cleaning tools, therefore, was long in waiting. And that is exactly what the Omniglide vacuum cleaner offers.

The Omniglide is an in-line format cordless vacuum cleaner, which takes its strength from Dyson’s newly designed omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head. Starting with the cleaner head, it has two counter-rotating rollers, which allows the vacuum cleaner to move and pick up dust both when moving forward and backward. Besides, there are four stabilising castor wheels on the cleaner head for 360-degree movements. The omnidirectional cleaning head gives the Omniglide maneuverability around obstacles and tight spaces.

Complementing the cleaner head, capable of moving in all directions, is the Omniglide’s in-line design. From the suction hose to bin, motor, handle, and battery, every component of the Omniglide is arranged in a line. Therefore, you can use it just like the conventional cleaning tools to vacuum-clean the surface. While the in-line design makes the vacuum cleaner reach the otherwise difficult to reach areas, the omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head makes the cleaning job effortless as it moves in all directions.

The Omni-glide vacuum cleaner also comes with a worktop tool, combination tool, and mini motorised tool. Though designed primarily to vacuum-clean hard floors, the add-on tools give the vacuum cleaner extra capabilities. For example, the worktop tool can be used to clean kitchen worktops, tables and hard surfaces; the combination tool has both a brush and a nozzle for simple switching between tasks; and the mini motorised tool can be used on carpets to pick hair, besides cleaning ground dirt.

The Omniglide is a good vacuum cleaner, but not without caveats. It has a run time of about 15 minutes in the eco mode for full product with motorised tool. Worse is the charging time – it takes about four hours. The battery is removable and replaceable, but this does not make up for the exceedingly poor on-battery time of the vacuum cleaner. Apart from the limited on-battery time and excessive charging time, there is a tiny bin that gets filled with dust, dirt, and debris very quickly and needs dumping and cleaning very frequently.

Verdict

The Dyson Omniglide vacuum cleaner is not an alternative to full-fledged vacuum cleaners like the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro (review). It is not any less competent, but it is designed for entirely different use cases. This vacuum cleaner is best suited for everyday cleaning, especially of hard floors. Its in-line design and omnidirectional cleaner head make everyday cleaning chores convenient and fun. Priced at Rs 34,990, the Dyson Omniglide is an expensive machine. Yet, it makes one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, mainly for lack of options in this segment besides Dyson’s own products. That said, the Dyson Omniglide is a one-of-its-kind machine with the efficiency of a vacuum cleaner and flexibility of conventional cleaning tools.