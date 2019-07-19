Dyson V11 Absolute Pro review: Apt modular vacuum cleaner for Indian homes

Cleaning homes can be a messy affair, especially if they are Indian houses with different floor levels, inconsistent carpet area, thick curtains, deep wall corners, tiled floors, etc. Some of these factors make using regular vacuum cleaners very difficult, as their bulky and heavy devices and wired operations limit their reach. However, vacuum cleaners like the V11 Absolute Pro can make cleaning fun and effortless.

The V11 Absolute Pro has a handheld design similar to conventional hair dryers, and a small tubular head divided into three parts. The front side of the head has a suction opening that draws dust and collects it inside a transparent bin. The collection bin is connected with the front side of the vacuum motor module, separated by a thin sheet that stops the garbage from entering the motor area. On the tail, there is an exhaust covered with a removable filter that stops dust, dirt or any other element from accidently escaping the cleaner. On the back, the vacuum cleaner has a tiny screen and a mode button. The screen shows relevant information, such as mode, charging status and estimated on-battery time. At the bottom, the V11 Absolute Pro has a handle and battery storage. The handle has an action button to immediately initiate or stop the vacuum operation.

The V11 Absolute Pro comes with multiple accessories, including a length hose, flexible tube and different heads for ease of use. The length hose comes handy while extending the cleaner’s arm to reach far-off areas. The flexible tube makes it convenient to use the cleaner with both hands. The heads have different utilities, such as cleaning hard floors, rug area, corners, carpets, walls, curtains, etc. Importantly, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro’s modular design makes it easy and convenient to switch accessories or heads without hassle.

In terms of performance, the Dyson V11 is an absolute delight. It automatically adapts suction power based on different floor types when set to the auto mode. It also has a boost mode for cleaning jobs that require extra power, such as carpets or sofa sets. In the auto mode, the cleaner has a run-in time of around 60 minutes, which reduces to 35 minutes in the boost mode. Considering the portability, these are good on-battery time figures for something that is handy, modern and flexible. The only downside of the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is its tiny collection bin, suitable only for dust, dirt and other small particles.

At Rs 52,900, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is a perfect fit for modern Indian homes. Its portable build makes it easy to use, and its modular accessories and heads add to the overall convenience. Importantly, its unique design makes it a fit anywhere in the house; it will be no eyesore. Consider this vacuum for everyday cleaning, and not for heavy-duty jobs.