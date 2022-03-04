Dyson V12 Detect Slim review: Validates deep vacuum cleaning with proof

From all-weather indoor air purifiers to cordless hand-held vacuum cleaners, British technology company has an interesting range of products in India. Fresh in the line is the V12 Detect Slim. It is a one-of-its-kind vacuum cleaner with laser detect technology, which reveals the otherwise invisible dust particles accumulated on floors. Moreover, it has an acoustic piezo sensor built-in to validate the claim of deep cleaning with a proof. Is it a marketing gimmick or the V12 Detect Slim does its job well? Let’s find out:

Design

A power button placed on the top side of the machine, slim profile, and lightweight build are among the noticeable design changes on the otherwise familiar looking Dyson V12 Detect Slim. Starting with the power button, it replaces the trigger available on all previous Dyson V-series vacuum cleaner models, and for better. The power button has a rather easy single press mechanism to start or stop the operations. Though a minor change, it makes a positive impact on the overall handling and utility of the vacuum cleaner.

Coming to the build, the slim and lightweight design of the Dyson V12 Detect Slim is the result of trimmed bin size and lesser number of vacuum generating radial cyclones compared with the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro (review). While the lesser number of radial cyclones does not make any perceptible difference in the performance, which I would come to later in the review, the small bin size limits the Dyson V12 Detect Slim utility to small spaces. Not that it cannot be used to vacuum clean big spaces, but it would take more time as you would be making multiple rounds emptying its small bin for the next round of cleaning.

Performance

For a handheld cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim is an absolute delight. It automatically sets the suction power based on different floor types and cleaning requirements when set to the auto mode. It also has a boost mode for cleaning jobs that require extra power, such as carpets or sofa sets. There is also an eco mode for regular day-to-day cleaning jobs. Irrespective of the mode, the vacuum cleaner works efficiently in deep cleaning the floor, especially the hard surface.

To back its claim of deep cleaning, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim comes with a new fluffy head with laser built-in. The laser reveals dust particles that are otherwise not visible from naked eyes. But, it does so only in dim lit or dark environments and not in bright environments because of mild intensity.

While the laser detects dust particles as small as 10 microns, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim has a built-in acoustic piezo sensor to enable proof of deep cleaning. With the help of this sensor, the vacuum cleaner counts the particles and displays the number of particles collected by it in the bin on its tiny LCD screen. Besides confirming the deep vacuum cleaning with a proof, the piezo sensor also contributes in the efficient working of the vacuum cleaner in auto mode -- the suction power automatically increases when the piezo sensor detects high concentrations of dust, and the suction power is reduced to its previous level when the dust levels normalise.

Battery

In the eco mode, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim has a run-in time of around 60 minutes, which reduces to 25 minutes in the boost mode. Considering the portability, these are modest on-battery time figures for something that is handy, modern and flexible.

Verdict

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is an easy to use cordless vacuum cleaner, which validates deep cleaning with a proof. But, it is expensive (Rs 58,900). Moreover, it is not designed for big spaces and has a limited run-in time good only for quick cleaning jobs. That said, it is not an alternative to full-fledged vacuum cleaners but a supplementary cleaning device good for daily cleaning jobs in a confined space.