Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner with laser tech launched in India

Dyson on Monday launched its first cordless vacuum cleaner with laser detect technology in India. Called Dyson V12 Detect Slim, the vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs 58,900 and it will be available on Dyson online store and Dyson demo stores from February 7, 2022. The vacuum cleaner boasts a new cleaner head with laser for on surface dust detection and piezo sensor in the vacuum body to measure the dust it detects.
The Dyson V12 Detect Slim uses adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is positioned at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the contrast between dust and floor.
If detection is not enough, Dyson also integrated an acoustic piezo sensor in the vacuum cleaner that converts vibrations into electrical signals, precisely displaying the size and the number of particles sucked up on an LCD at the back of the vacuum.
“As engineers our job is to solve daily problems, and the past few months has created plenty of new ones with more time spent indoors. We are all cleaning more frequently, trying to remove the additional house dust but desperate for peace of mind that our homes are truly clean. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is powerful and intelligent, giving the ultimate reassurance – scientific proof of a healthier, cleaner home,” said James Dyson, Chief Engineer and Founder.
The Dyson V12 Detect Slim features Dyson’s 5-stage filtration technology, which is touted to capture up to 99.99 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, to expel cleaner air. Besides, the vacuum cleaner uses Dyson’s cyclone technology, which is efficient at separating dust and dirt from floors and surfaces.
