E-pass has use cases beyond Covid-19: eGovernments Foundation CEO

Controlled movement of citizens and employees will be the new reality in the post-Covid world. Managing the movement of a billion people will require a technology solution to ensure an agile technology-based access system.

Non-profit body eGovernments Foundation has developed an electronic pass , or e-pass, to help governments at various levels to manage people movement. eGovernments Foundation is funded by Tata Trusts, Omidyar Foundation and Nandan Nilekani Philanthropies. Pranjal Sharma discusses the importance of public digital infrastructure of electronic passes with eGovernments ...