Easy-to-wear Jabra Elite Bluetooth earphones offer superior sound quality

Jabra Elite 65e Wireless earbuds may be all the rage but I, for some odd reason, still find the neckband variety quite appealing. That is perhaps why I developed an instant fondness for the new Jabra Elite 65e. The neckband does appear rather bulky at first, but fits snugly — it is so comfortable that after a while you forget it is even there.

A rubber-heavy design, the Elite 65e comes loaded with Bluetooth, active noise cancellation and a trio of microphones. You have three sizes of earbuds and earwings to choose from. With all the rubber on it, these snappy neckbuds also have you ...