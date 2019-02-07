Edu-tech toys help children learn concepts in simple, fun-filled ways

Ritam Ghosh’s parents fondly remember their son taking apart every toy car, clock-wound toy animal, pen or even cycle chains to try and see how they worked. Back in the 1980s, this meant that his toys often had to be replaced.

But the investment paid off as their son’s skill with machines ensured that he got into a premier engineering institute after he finished school. In 2019, Ghosh’s seven-year-old son Ivan is having a very different sort of childhood. The boy never takes a crack at dismantling a toy — partly because toys are of better quality today and ...