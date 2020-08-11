Entrepreneurial spark helped this duo light up India's stadiums, airports

In 2013, the then 29-year-old Rupan Sarkar was fed up with the restrictions inherently associated with a corporate job when it came to experimenting with his innovative ideas. By that time, he had spent about five years working as a design engineer in global majors such as Schneider Electric and GE Healthcare.

Sarkar took a six-month sabbatical, setting his eyes on entrepreneurship. Around the same time, then 50-year-old Subrata Saha decided to hang up his boots as a senior executive at Bengaluru-based IT services company MindTree, to pursue a long-cherished dream of starting his own ...