Era of instant information

We live in an era not just of information overload but also instant information. Information overload, which overwhelms readers and viewers of news has now been recognised as a negative force that impairs our ability to filter the unnecessary and the incredible.

In the world of industry though, additional information is improving business decisions and enhancing efficiency. Phrases like internet of things (IoT) and connected devices are used fairly liberally but their real impact is on the information that they generate. The quality, speed and quantum of information is helping small and ...