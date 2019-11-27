Evolution of eReaders: Amazon Kindle completes 12 years in the market

Kindle, over the past decade, has inspired a dozen eReaders like Kobo and Barnes & Noble’s Nook, to the delight of bibliophiles who would never have to carry bulky books around anymore. To be sure, Apple launched iPad in 2012, which was the beginning of the era of tablets.

But for true-blood book lovers, eReaders have been the first choice. The secret is its display. eReaders spot E-Ink display which resembles real paper, can be viewed from wide angles and is extremely low power consuming (more in the box). For this reason, eReaders is the trusted device for long-haul ...