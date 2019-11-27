Explained: How AI is revolutionising the way customer service is executed

Nearly everyone has gone through the vexing experience of waiting for a long time to speak to a customer service executive. And even when one’s turn comes, there is no guarantee that the query or the problem will be resolved. But this may change soon, thanks to the amalgamation of text and speech-based chat bots powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.

Take the example of United Airlines. When you talk to the speech or chat bot on its customer service line, the system already knows who you are. It knows if you are about to commence a travel or have ...