Facebook admits site hardwired for misinformation, show documents

has admitted that core parts of its platform appear hardwired for spreading misinformation and divisive content, according to a fresh wave of internal documents that showed the company struggled to contain in the developing world and was reluctant to censor rightwing US news organisations, The Guardian reported.



An internal memo warned Facebook’s “core product mechanics”, or its basic workings, had let and misinformation grow on the platform. In March, a group of researchers inside compiled a report for one of the company’s most powerful executives, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox. The paper included charts and data highlighting a troubling trend that seemed to be accelerating: was losing popularity with teens and young adults.



According to Bloomberg, one colorful graphic showed that “time spent” for US teenagers on Facebook was down 16 per cent YoY, and that young adults in the US were also spending 5 per cent less time on the social network. The number of new teen signups was declining, and perhaps most concerning was a series of slides showing that young people were taking much longer to join Facebook than they had in the past.



The report is among hundreds of internal documents collected by former Facebook employee-turned-whistle-blower Frances Haugen, who went public in early October with accusations that Facebook has been prioritiSing profits over user safety and security. Among Haugen’s arguments is that Facebook “has misrepresented core metrics to investors and advertisers” by showing overall growth but excluding details that show slowdowns in key demographics, according to the letter outlining her complaint. Documents viewed by Reuters show Facebook has known that it hasn't hired enough workers who possess both the language skills and knowledge of local events needed to identify objectionable posts in a number of developing countries.



The documents also showed that the artificial intelligence systems Facebook employs to root out such content frequently aren't up to the task, either; Facebook will fuel more violent unrest around the world because of the way its algorithms are designed to promote divisive content, whistleblower Haugen told the British parliament on Monday. She said the social network saw safety as a cost centre and said it was "unquestionably" making hate worse.

Apple once threatened Facebook ban over Mideast maid abuse



Two years ago, Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app store over concerns about the platform being used as a tool to trade and sell maids in the Mideast. FB ack­n­owledged in internal documents that it was “under-enforcing on confir­med abusive activity.”