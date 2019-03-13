Facebook and Instagram down in worldwide outage, users get error message

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram were inaccessible to some users worldwide for several hours on Wednesday.

Downdetector.com, which monitors websites, showed Facebook experiencing issues across a large portion of the US, Europe, South America and Asia.

Users headed to Twitter, making the hashtag #facebookdown the top trending topic in the United States. In India, Facebook was down at 11.31 pm but Instagram was working.

Facebook, which also owns Instagram, confirmed the outage, reported CNet. "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps," CNet Quoted a Facebook spokesperson as saying. "We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."