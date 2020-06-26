Facial Recognition technology in the line of fire over inaccuracies

Facial recognition, once considered a revolutionary technology, is now facing intense scrutiny after inaccuracies were reported when the police in the US used it to track down people who participated in the recent protests following the killing of George Flyod, a Black American.

Despite having many positive applications, facial-recognition technology has been criticised for some time now on the allegation of potential bias, with some reports saying that the algorithms used in the technology identify the wrong persons as violators. Such instances are more likely in the case of Blacks ...