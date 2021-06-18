Facing digital clutter? Here're ways to clean up your messy email, WhatsApp

The pandemic has led to a sea change in work paradigms. This has, in turn, meant very high dependency on digital means of communications.

It has also meant that there’s been a commensurate increase in digital irritation, for want of a better phrase. Most people have been using a combination of instant messengers and email, along with video conferencing software to connect to colleagues and work acquaintances. This is, in most cases, a combination of office email (which is often hosted by Google, but usually has a different address), Gmail for both personal and official work, ...