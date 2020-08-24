Fantasy sports catch the fancy with Dream11 winning IPL title rights

With Dream11, a fantasy sports startup, winning the IPL title sponsorship rights this year, beating edtech players such as Byju’s and Unacademy, this space has suddenly ignited the interest of even those who are not ardent gamers. Fantasy sport is a skill-based game where fans create their own teams, picking real-life players from upcoming matches.

The virtual teams garner points based on the players’ actual performances in real-world matches. Users whose teams perform well win points, with those featuring at the top of the list winning cash rewards.