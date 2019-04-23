Fantasy sports ride on wave of real life tournaments like IPL, Pro Kabaddi

A string of sporting tournaments such as Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pro Kabaddi are fuelling the hunger for fantasy sports among a new breed of smartphone-savvy users in India. Banking on the excitement for such sports, mobile gaming start-ups are coming out with innovative fantasy sports titles that are gaining popularity by the day.

The segment was defined by Dream 11, now a billion-dollar start-up and India’s only unicorn in the gaming category, back in 2008 when fantasy sports was all but non-existent in the country, but popular in the West. With the help of some ...