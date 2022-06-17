Father's day 2022: Music player to air purifier, six tech products for dads

Saregama Carvaan
When it comes to gifting, the Carvaan series of portable music players from Indian music label Saregama is a no-brainer. These music players are popular among people across generations for its timeless collection of songs, which one can listen to in peace without getting distracted by ads. From hand-held device to boom box-type, the series include music players of different sizes and form factors. The latest entrant in the line, the Carvaan Karaoke (review) has sing along feature with built-in screen and about 1,000 karaoke tracks to choose from.
Price: Starts at Rs 3,990
Amazon Echo Dot
With Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa built-in, this voice-controlled smart speaker plays music, reads news, creates to-do list, orders grocery, and a whole lot more. It supports multiple languages, including English and Hindi. Moreover, it doubles up as a hub to voice-control Alexa-compatible smart home devices such as plugs, AC, air purifiers, bulbs, fans, etc.
Price: Starts at Rs 2,999
YouTube Premium
This paid subscription service provides ad-free experience on YouTube and YouTube Music across supported devices. Besides, it allows downloading video and music for offline playback. It also enables play in the background service for videos and music to keep playing while using other apps or when the screen is locked.
Price: Starts at Rs 129 per month
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier
Designed by British home appliances manufacturer Dyson, the Pure Hot + Cool is a one-of-its-kind air purifier promising all-season use: it doubles up as a fan and a hot air blower while simultaneously removing pollutants and harmful gases in the air. These promises give this device an air of versatility, especially for cities that witness varied weather conditions — Delhi, for instance.
Price: Starts at Rs 66,900
Realme Pad
The Realme Pad is a solid entry-level tablet good for learning and entertainment purposes. It boasts a large screen, quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos, thin-and-lightweight build, sleek design, and capable performance. Available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE connectivity variants, the Realme Pad is a value-for-money proposition in its segment good for everyday use.
Price: Starts at Rs 13,999
Apple AirTag
This coin-sized tracking device is a smart, tech-backed answer to forgetfulness. It is easy to place even in the most cramped spaces like a backpack or luggage. It can also be attached to objects like keys with additional accessory (sold separately), and mobile things like bikes, cars, and even pets. Once tagged, you can be sure to never lose them ever again.
Price: Starts at Rs 3,190
