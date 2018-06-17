From Fifa 2018 live broadcast to Jio double data offer: Last week in tech

Xiaomi launched selfie camera-centric Redmi Y2
Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, on June 7 announced the Redmi Y2 – a selfie camera-centric budget smartphone. Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 for the 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively, the phone went on sale at Amazon India, Mi Home and Mi Store on June 12. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review: A budget smartphone with great camera, battery life
Apple bans cryptocurrency mining on iPhones, iPads
According to a report in The Verge on Tuesday, iPhone maker Apple has introduced a new section on cryptocurrency in its guidelines on App Store that applies to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS app. Apps, including any third party advertisements displayed within them, may not run unrelated background processes such as cryptocurrency mining, said the guidelines. ALSO READ: After Facebook, Apple bans cryptocurrency mining on iPhones, iPads
Truecaller to foray into digital payments
A phone directory cum search engine platform on June 14 announced a strategic investment into the payments space in India by acquiring Chillr, the country’s first multi-bank payments app. Truecaller co-founder and chief strategy officer Nami Zarringhalam said the founders of Chillr — Sony Joy, Anoop Sankar, Mohamed Galib and Lishoy Bhaskaran — will join Truecaller. Sony Joywill be the vice-president of Truecaller Pay. Zarringhalam said the company intended to leverage its reach of over 150 million users in India as well as its 300-plus existing partnerships in the country. ALSO READ: Truecaller set to make deals with Chillr to foray into digital payments
Apple iPhone 2018 schematic shows iPhone X-inspired design
According to a report in Forbes, Apple would unveil at least two smartphones this year. Both would feature an iPhone X-inspired design with notch-based screens. However, one of them would be a premium device with three cameras on the back, and the other an affordable iteration with a single camera on the back. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 2018 will have the iPhone X design: Know everything here
Airtel, Reliance Jio announce free live broadcast of Fifa World Cup 2018
Reliance Jio and India’s leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel on June 15 announced free live broadcast of Fifa World Cup 2018 matches on JioTV and AirtelTV app, respectively. Bharti Airtel had rolled out an updated Airtel TV app, which would enable users to watch live broadcasts of the football tournament. The matches are broadcast in various regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. JioTV, on the other hand, live broadcast Fifa World Cup alongside the India-Afghanistan Test Match series. ALSO READ: Here's how to watch Fifa World Cup 2018 for free in mobile devices
Reliance Jio announces double dhamaka offer
Mukesh Ambani owned telecommunication service provider on June 12 reduced the price of Rs 149 and Rs 399 prepaid plans, and also revised the per day data offering on several plans. Touted as the ‘Double Dhamaka offer’, the new plans with revised data offers can be availed on all recurring recharges made in June.
