Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A announced: Know specification, features, price

This phone also sports a 5.45-inch (720 x 1440) HD+ IPS screen stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio. However, it is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 system-on-chip, a dual-core processor built on power efficient 12nanometre The phone comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card. In terms of imaging, the phone sports a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. Interestingly, the phone does not sport fingerprint sensor but relies on AI-backed face unlock mechanism, along with usual PIN, password and pattern-based unlock option.