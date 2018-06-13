JUST IN
Business Standard

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A announced: Know specification, features, price

The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A sport modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen, MediaTek Helio-series processor, artificial intelligence aided face unlock mechanism and the recently announced MIUI 10 operating system

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi on June 12 announced the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A in its home country. Both the phone sport modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen, MediaTek Helio-series processor, artificial intelligence aided face unlock mechanism and the recently announced MIUI 10 operating system.

Xiaomi Redmi 6: Specifications and features

This phone sports a 5.45-inch (720 x 1440) HD+ IPS screen stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 system-on-chip, an octa-core processor built on power efficient 12-nanometre technology, the phone comes in two storage and RAM configurations – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. In terms of imaging, the phone sports 12-megapixel and 5MP dual rear cameras on the back and a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. The phone sports fingerprint sensor on the back and houses 3,000 mAh battery under the hood.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Specifications and features

This phone also sports a 5.45-inch (720 x 1440) HD+ IPS screen stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio. However, it is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 system-on-chip, a dual-core processor built on power efficient 12nanometre technology. The phone comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card. In terms of imaging, the phone sports a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. Interestingly, the phone does not sport fingerprint sensor but relies on AI-backed face unlock mechanism, along with usual PIN, password and pattern-based unlock option.

Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A: Pricing and availability

The Redmi 6 with 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and internal storage variants are priced at $125 and $155, respectively. On the other hand, the Redmi 6A is priced at $95. Both the phones would go on sale in Chine starting June 15. India launch and pricing is not yet confirmed.


First Published: Wed, June 13 2018. 16:21 IST

