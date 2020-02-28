Fingers Chic DualD review: Offers punchy sound but hiccups can't be ignored

We came to know about Fingers with its TWS pods (Review), the Bluetooth earbuds were spot on with the sound quality. The brand recently brought Chic Dual.D Bluetooth neckband to up the ante in the already cluttered category.

Fingers Chic Dual.D derives its name from the dual drivers that are also the highlight of the neckband-style earphones.

Fingers Chic Dual.D has matte finish with black and cherry colour combination. The earbuds are not too small or big and you can see the drivers nestled under them and can be seen through the transparent plastic portion.

The earbuds does slip off from ears if you're doing any activity while wearing them. So, if you plan to workout using the earphones, you might have to adjust them repeatedly.

The band is lightweight and flexible that makes it easy to use and carry.

You can fold the earphones however you like, even squeeze them into your pocket, however small it is.

On the right end of the band has soft-touch buttons for volume, power and playback. You can call the voice assistant also and it works well.

We used the earphones for calling and didn't find any issue there also.Fingers has also added vibration for notifications but we did not like it much.

The earphones take around an hour to charge fully and lasts for about 8-10 hours.

Sound and performance



The dual drivers does not disappoint at all. The overall output is punchy with clear vocals. The bass is deep wherever is should be. The overall tuning is balanced for every use -- from binge watching to streaming music.

The only issue we observed was the pairing sometimes went off suddenly and we had to connect them again.

Also, the earphones switch off shortly after you leave them idle for 2-3 minutes.

Verdict



For Rs 2,999, the Fingers Chic Dual.D Bluetooth neckband is a considerable option as the sound quality is noteworthy. The only problem with the earphones is they disconnect quickly if left idle for some time. Barring the connection glitches, the earphones fit well in the equation.